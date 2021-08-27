Troye Sivan announces new song ‘Angel Baby’, out next month

Troye Sivan has announced details of his next single – the Australian pop star will release ‘Angel Baby’ next month.

The new track, set to be released on September 10, has been previewed by Sivan in a pair of TikTok posts.

In one of the teasers, he describes the song as a “gushy juicy doting adoring power b^tt^m gay ballad”.

Watch the teasers for Troye Sivan’s ‘Angel Baby’ below:

‘Angel Baby’ will follow Troye Sivan’s 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’, a six-track concept record. The EP featured singles ‘Easy’, ‘Rager Teenager!’ and ‘Take Yourself Home’ as well as an interlude version of the song ‘could cry just thinkin about you’, which was later released as a full-length version last month.

His only previous music released in 2021 came in the form of his collaboration with Tate McRae and producer DJ Regard, titled ‘You’.

‘In a Dream’ was follow-up to Sivan’s 2018 album ‘Bloom’. In a five-star review of the album, NME said the Perth pop star “tears away all the filters to share a deliriously upbeat statement that washes over you like a dopamine rush”.

“Troye Sivan and other queer pop stars frequently find themselves lumped with common tags – ‘unapologetically out’ is one clumsy term that often gets thrown about. As much as it’s often a cliché, unapologetic – or rather, completely empowered – it is a mood that applies wholeheartedly to ‘Bloom’.

“Here, Sivan has created an album that does away with any apology; instead it sees him seize happiness with both hands.”