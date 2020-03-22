Troye Sivan is paying freelance artists to help him drop a new song

Troye Sivan says he will use his budget originally reserved for a music video to pay freelancers who can help design supporting material for a new song.

The Australian singer-songwriter wants to help self-employed graphic designers and animation artists affected by the coronavirus crisis by employing them to work on material to promote the as-yet-untitled single.

Sivan wrote in an Instagram post: “I would like to release new music I just decided. Freelance artists (graphic designers, animation artists) HMU I want to work with you and take the money I would be spending on music videos and give it to you. This is a tough and scary time and I feel so lucky to have music and art to get me through emotionally and financially and I want to share that so bad.”

He added: “I have no idea when this song is gonna come out bc I haven’t really spoken to anyone about it yet but it’s gonna be soon as hell.”

Sivan co-wrote a song on the new BTS album – he collaborated with Allie X to write ‘Louder Than Bombs’. The pair previously linked up on Allie X’s single ‘Love Me Wrong’, which came out back in December. Sivan released his second album, ‘Bloom’, in 2018.

In other news, Sivan joins a list of dozens of musicians who are offering support during the pandemic. Tom Misch has covered Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ as part of his quarantine sessions for fans. Meanwhile, musicians including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios to help keep people connected and entertained.

See NME’s list and deep-dive into the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus crisis here.