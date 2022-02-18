Troye Sivan links up with Jay Som for sentimental new single ‘Trouble’

Troye Sivan has linked up with Jay Som for a touching new collaborative single, titled ‘Trouble’.

The track opens with a sweet acoustic intro before building into a sentimental pop dream. It’s an apt tune to soundtrack a coming-of-age film, which is exactly what Sivan created it for.

As Sivan announced recently on social media, it’ll feature in the forthcoming film Three Months, in which he plays Caleb Kahn, a Florida teenager who has to do a HIV screening after discovering a partner he slept with tested positive. The film follows Sivan’s character during the three-month period while he waits for results.

Check out the song in full and the film’s trailer below:

Three Months was produced by the team behind Juno and Up In The Air, and directed by Jared Frieder. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ from February 23.

It’s another foray into acting for Sivan, who was announced last November as a cast member for The Weeknd’s drama series The Idol. The show — which follows a pop singer who enters a relationship with a cult leader — is co-written and executively produced by Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

‘Trouble’ is Sivan’s first new music this year, following on from 2021’s ‘Angel Baby’ and the full version of ‘could cry just thinkin about you’, which originally appeared on his 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’.

Elsewhere, Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner appeared on NME Home Sessions in June 2021, performing as their duo, Bachelor.