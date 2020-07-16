Troye Sivan releases new music video for ‘Easy’

Troye Sivan has released the music video for new single ‘Easy,’ 24 hours after the song itself was released.

Yesterday (July 16) saw Sivan release the single and announce his forthcoming EP, ‘In A Dream’. A premiere for the track’s video was set for midnight Friday on Sivan’s YouTube channel. The video has accumulated nearly 300,000 views within its first nine hours of release.

Watch the video for ‘Easy’ below:

Sivan directed the video himself, marking the first time he has ever done so. The video was made in conjunction with production company Collider. The collective has previously worked on music videos for the likes of Sia, PNAU and FKA twigs.

The ‘Easy’ video depicts Sivan on his lonesome, brooding around an otherwise empty house. The video was shot on location in the Mornington Peninsula, in the south-east of Melbourne.

Sivan eventually turns on the television in his bedroom, where he sees the song being performed back at him by a Ziggy Stardust lookalike – also portrayed by Sivan himself.

He is accompanied by female backing musicians, miming in the spirit of Robert Palmer’s video for ‘Simply Irresistible.’ The backing musicians are portrayed by Melbourne drag group The Beastie Girls.

Sivan will release the ‘In A Dream’ EP on August 21 via EMI/Universal Music Australia.