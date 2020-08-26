Troye Sivan is the cover star of the August 2020 issue of NME Australia magazine

Back home in Melbourne, Troye Sivan is the latest star to grace the cover of NME Australia magazine.

In the August 2020 issue, Sivan talks about grappling with global fame, the blessing of his newfound boredom, and his most honest record yet, the recently released ‘In A Dream’ EP.

“You’d think that specificity would alienate the audience, when in fact it does the exact opposite,” Sivan told NME‘s Richard S. He. “It makes the most meaningful music that lasts the longest. And thankfully, I’ve got supportive people who are like, ‘This is weird, and it kind of sucks, but I also fully get it – so go for it, I’m proud of you’.”

Read the story, which was published today, here.

Elsewhere in the August issue are interviews with Australian stalwarts Cut Copy and Sikh Australian rapper L-FRESH The LION. Also look out for reviews of albums by Taylor Swift and Tkay Maidza, a reminder that not all musician comebacks are terrible, and why having a safe space for women in the music industry is essential.

You’ll also find an interview with Katherine Langford on transforming from high school princess in 13 Reasons Why to warrior queen for her role in Netflix’s Cursed, and more great pop culture content.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of September 11.

As newly minted NME Australia cover stars, Troye Sivan joins the likes of Cub Sport, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, G Flip and Tash Sultana, just to name a few.

