Troye Sivan, Wafia and Robyn feature on Cub Sport’s New Music Frigay playlist

Cub Sport have taken over Grindr’s New Music Frigay playlist for this week, sharing tracks from a handful of local and international artists.

The playlist features contributions from notable Australian artists including Troye Sivan, Wafia, Ninajirachi and Cosmo’s Midnight. From overseas, the playlist showcases Kllo, Dominic Fike and the new collaboration from Robyn, Channel Tres and SG Lewis, ‘Impact’.

Check out the playlist below:

Cub Sport’s fourth studio album, ‘Like Nirvana’ was released in July. The LP debuted at Number Two on the ARIA charts, making it their first-ever placement in the top ten.

NME gave the album a five-star review, saying, “Stadium-sized glory might be painfully out of reach right now, for reasons beyond their control – but on ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, Cub Sport make a compelling case for post-pandemic superstardom.”

Last week, the band announced they will perform the album in full on August 23 on YouTube.

In a recent interview with NME, Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson explained how the album tackles religious upbringing and how it intersected with his queer identity.

“I feel like a pretty big theme that came through when I was writing [the album] were feelings of inadequacy around being a man,” Nelson said.

“I was going to this church seven days a week and everything about the culture and values there was conservative. The men that were popular and respected were always these very alpha male, masculine, physically fit and strong men. Anyone who had a higher voice or was more feminine – mainly queer guys who couldn’t actually say that’s who they were – just came off as weird or embarrassing.”