Troye Sivan on possibly working with BTS again: “That’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time”

Troye Sivan has shared his desire to collaborate with K-pop titans BTS sometime in the future.

In a Q&A video for AskAnythingChat, Sivan had received a question from a fan asking about his thoughts about potentially working with them in the future, seeing as BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have been long-time fans of Sivan’s.

“I would love that, I really, really really love writing for other people and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” the Australian musician said. “So, if they ever want to write – or for me, or for us, or whatever – I’m very, very down.”

Advertisement

If a team-up between Sivan and the K-pop boyband were to happen, it would be their second time making music together. Both acts first collaborated on the song ‘Louder Than Bombs’, a B-side off the group’s 2020 studio record ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, on which Sivan was credited as a co-lyricist.

A handful of BTS members have publicly shown Sivan and his music love over the past few years, including a cover of ‘Fool’s by RM and Jungkook in 2015. Meanwhile, Jimin mentioned in a 2020 interview with PopCrush that Sivan would be his “dream collaboration”.

BTS are currently gearing up to drop their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, 48-track compilation set to include many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’, as well as three brand-new songs. In addition, the record will also feature an entire disc of previously unreleased demos and fan-favourite tracks.

On the other hand, Sivan recently linked up with Jay Som for a new single titled ‘Trouble’, a song off the soundtrack for the former’s coming-of-age film Three Months. Produced by the team behind Juno and Up In The Air and directed by Jared Frieder, the film is now available to stream on Paramount+.