TSHA announces new EP, ‘Flowers’, releases first single

London-based producer TSHA has announced the forthcoming release of her EP, ‘Flowers’.

To celebrate the new four-track EP, TSHA has released the first single, ‘Sister’. In a statement, the artist said she wrote the track during lockdown after learning she had an older half-sister from her estranged father.

“We spoke on the phone and were texting each other in lockdown and we recently met for the first time. She’s lovely and we got on straight away, so I’m very happy to have a new member of my family as I’ve not had much of that in my life. The song is an expression of all of those feelings,” she said.

Listen to ‘Sister’ below:

‘Flowers’ is set for release on October 16 through Ninja Tune and features collaborations with Gabrielle Aplin and Malian group, Trio da Kali.

“I was searching for Malian singers, as I had fallen in love with the tone and emotion in Malian music and a vocalist called Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté was recommended to me by Dr. Lucy Duran – a professor of music at SOAS University of London who specialises in West African music,” TSHA said of the track ‘Demba’.

TSHA was included in The NME 100 for 2020, which showcased 100 promising new artists. In the list, TSHA’s music was described as “a delicious, euphoria-inducing sonic cocktail that’s packed with affecting melodies and plenty of groove”.

TSHA’s last EP was 2019’s ‘Moonlight’. Earlier this year, TSHA shared a remix of Lianne La Havas‘ track, ‘Can’t Fight’, from her recent self-titled album.

The tracklist for ‘Flowers’ is:

1. ‘Sister’

2. ‘Renegade (feat. Ell Murphy)’

3. ‘Change (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)’

4. ‘Demba (feat. Trio Da Kali)’