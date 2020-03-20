Tuka of Thundamentals releases new single ‘January 1st’

Aussie hip hop artist Tuka (of Thundamentals) has today (March 20) released a new solo single, ‘January 1st’.

The song is the follow-up to his collaborative release ‘Dickhead’, featuring Alex The Astronaut, released in January. ‘January 1st’ comes ahead of the release of Tuka’s as-yet-untitled tenth studio album.

Watch the lyric video for ‘January 1st’ below:

Advertisement

“’January 1st’ is a snapshot of how I felt and what I was thinking about as we entered 2020,” said Tuka in a press release.

“I found myself withdrawing and reflecting on what was most important at that exact time and space in my life, the love I have for my girlfriend and the respect I have for people that were losing their homes as the celebrations were in full swing.”

In the lead-up to the release of ‘January 1st’, Tuka had been active on his Twitter account, posting selfies and uplifting messages to his fans.

January 1st is a snap shot of how I felt and what I was thinking about as we entered 2020. Obviously being in the middle of a nation wide fire emergency, it was a strange feeling trying to celebrate the new year. The ritual felt trivial to me this year, a shin-dig perhaps. B… pic.twitter.com/DyNyOlDiSU — Tuka Of Thundamentals (@willrap4tuka) March 19, 2020

The Blue Mountains, NSW native had a three-year hiatus between the release of his solo albums, 2012’s ‘Feedback Loop’ and 2015’s ‘Life Death Time Eternal’, showcasing new material in his hometown last November.

Advertisement

In that period, his hip hop group Thundamentals released ‘Everyone We Know’ in 2017, which peaked at number two on the ARIA charts.