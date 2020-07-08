Tuka releases official music video for ‘Wish I Knew’

Tuka, one-third of Aussie trio Thundamentals, has released the official music video for his latest single, ‘Wish I Knew’.

The single was released on June 25 with the video dropping today (July 9). The song was the follow-up to Tuka’s first solo single for 2020, ‘January 1st’, released in March.

Both singles follow on from Tuka’s collaborative January release ‘Dickhead’, featuring Alex The Astronaut. All tracks were shared ahead of the release of Tuka’s forthcoming album, ‘Nothing In Common But Us’, which is out July 31.

Watch the official music video for ‘Wish I Knew’ below:

Directed by all-female Australian collective femme.tv, the animation featured comes from acclaimed artist Serwah Attafuah.

Directors Natasha Foster and Erin Fairs said in a press release today, “When we got the track for ‘Wish I Knew’ we immediately thought it was a good opportunity to get our hyper-colour femme bot world happening that we’d been scheming.

“We worked very closely with Serwah to design our femme-bot character based on

a real-life girl – everything was the same, down to the design on her nails which we had custom handpainted for the shoot. We love creating unreal/fashion/colour worlds like this.”

In May, Thundamentals announced a weekly series, ‘Iso Tapes’, showcasing never-before-seen footage of two live performances filmed in 2019. The series culminated in a double live album, released last month.