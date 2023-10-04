Tupac murder suspect remembers death of the incident in resurfaced footage

Footage of Duane “Keefe D” Davis – the man recently arrested and charged with ordering the murder of Tupac Shakur – has resurfaced, showing the murder suspect recalling the night that the rapper was killed.

The footage was filmed in 2019 for VladTv, the YouTube channel of DJ Vlad, and sees Davis opening up about the night that Tupac died while promoting a tell-all book.

Now, four years after it was initially released, the clip came back to light last week (September 29), after news broke that Davis had been arrested as a murder suspect for Tupac’s death, and subsequently charged in Nevada.

“We was coming up Flamingo, got to the light,” he is heard saying in the footage, recalling the final few moments before the rapper was shot and killed back in 1996. “We was just going to drink, smoke some weed.”

“He happened to be hanging out the window,” he added. “He was hanging out the window like he was in a parade.”

The drive-by shooting occurred 27 years ago and previously left Las Vegas authorities stumped, with no one ever being arrested until last month. Taking place on September 7, 1996, Shakur attended the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, where they saw Mike Tyson knock out his opponent Bruce Seldon in just one minute and 49 seconds.

It was during their drive back that a white Cadillac pulled alongside their car, and a person sitting in the back seat opened fire with a Glock 22, hitting the musician four times. He died in hospital at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada six days later, aged 25.

As per the latest investigation, it still remains unknown who pulled the trigger, but police have revealed that they believe it was Davis who ordered the hit – described as the ringleader of the group that killed Tupac.

As highlighted by NME, his ties to the case came from his relation to Orlando Anderson, who had been in a physical fight with the rapper beforehand. If Davis is indeed responsible for Tupac’s murder, it would seem to be a direct reprisal for the fight.

In other Tupac news, back in July, it was reported that Drake had bought an iconic ring belonging to the rapper for $1million (£780,000) at an auction.

The ring – which featured gold, diamond, and ruby – was worn during the late rapper’s final public appearance in 1996.