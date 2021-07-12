Turnstile announce new album ‘Glow On’ via a billboard in Baltimore

Turnstile have announced a new album, ‘Glow On’, which is their first in three years.

The Baltimore hardcore outfit shared details of their third record on a billboard in their hometown. It’s due for release on August 27.

The LP follows the group’s previous two records: 2018’s ‘Time & Space’ and their 2015 debut ‘Nonstop Feeling’.

Last month, the band surprised fans by dropping a new EP called ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’.

The four-track record featured the recently released single ‘MYSTERY’ alongside three other new tracks. It was accompanied by a short film directed by vocalist Brendan Yates.

‘MYSTERY’ arrived at the end of May and, as described by an accompanying press release, hears the band “searching for beauty and finding peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of normal”.

“For Turnstile, there is no normal, only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.”

Last year also saw the band release ‘Share A View’, their link-up with Australian producer Mall Grab which reimagined three tracks from ‘Time & Space’.

Turnstile are set to return to the live music circuit in the US in September with dates at Firefly Music Festival (September 23) and Louder Than Life (September 24).

The band will also play at Slipknot’s one-day festival Knotfest in September and they were recently announced for Outbreak Fest’s 2022 line-up alongside Show Me The Body and Basement.