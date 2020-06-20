TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe has shared a powerful new protest song to mark Juneteenth – the annual commemoration day to mark the emancipation of slavery in the US.

The song, called ‘People’, sees Adebimpe urging listeners to challenge and condemn white supremacy and racism. “If you see it’s a Nazi, say it’s a Nazi, and get that Nazi out,” he sings on the track.

With some assistance from TV On The Radio drummer Roofeo, the self-produced track is available to stream or purchase via Bandcamp. All proceeds from the song will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Movement for Black Lives, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

You can stream/purchase the song on Bandcamp – who are donating a share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund on Juneteenth – here.

Earlier this month, Adebimpe shared an emotive Instagram video dedicated to victims of police brutality, including George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Mass protests across the US and all over the world have followed in the wake of his death.

Artists who have released protest songs in recent weeks include Elvis Costello, The Killers, H.E.R. and Trey Songz whilst others, including Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z, have shared protest playlists.

A large number of names from across the worlds of music and entertainment have publicly called for justice for Floyd following his death, including Killer Mike,Beyonce, Ice Cube, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Adele and Travis Scott.

Yesterday (June 19), Usher wrote a powerful new essay calling for change on Juneteenth.

Writing in the Washington Post, Usher called for politicians to recognise the day as a national holiday and for citizens to support black-owned business today and in the future.

“My heart is shattered by the ongoing injustices in this country, incited by its long history of racism that has led to deadly outcomes for too many of our people. This country must change. And it must change quickly,” he wrote.