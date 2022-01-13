TVXQ’s Changmin unveils dark music video for new single ‘Devil’

TVXQ‘s Changmin has made his comeback with ‘Devil’, the lead single from his new mini-album of the same name.

The clip features scenes of the TVXQ singer performing the song in the middle of a dark, empty forest, alongside masked dancers all dressed in black. Later, Changmin explores a barren, fog-filled land, dressed in an all-white outfit.

“So just let it rain / (Rain down on me) It’s making me teary-eyed / (Rain down on me) Scalding tears,” the idol sings on the chorus.

Changmin’s new mini-album ‘Devil’ features five new tracks, two of which – ‘Devil’ and ‘Alien’ – were co-written by Changmin himself. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment mainstay and chief songwriter Yoo Young-jin had both produced and written the lyrics for ‘Fever’.

The release of ‘Devil’ the mini-album marks the idol’s first domestic comeback as a soloist in almost two years, after he made his solo debut with mini-album ‘Chocolate’ in 2020. That record had included a lead single of the same name, as well as a track titled ‘Lie’ which featured soloist Chung Ha.

Aside from domestic releases, Changmin had dropped his second Japanese-language mini-album ‘Human’ last month, which featured tracks such as ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘You Light My Moon’. The release peaked at Number Two on the Oricon weekly album chart in its first week.

Meanwhile, Changmin was recently featured on the line-up for the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 livestream concert, which also included performances from EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG, SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT.