Twenty One Pilots announce 2024-2025 world tour dates in UK, Europe, US and Australia

Twenty One Pilots have announced a huge world tour with dates planned across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia across 2024 and 2025.
The tour is in support of their forthcoming seventh album ‘Clancy’, which will land on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The social media accounts of several huge arenas have been simultaneously sharing billboards and screens that feature a silhouette image of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in the run-up to the announcement of what will be the Columbus duo’s biggest tour to date.
It kicks off in the US in the summer, with the first date taking place in Denver on August 15. They will then be taking in arenas across the US till October, while in November, they’ll be heading to Australia for a string of shows.
Next year, they’ll be taking their show around Europe, starting in Hamburg on April 7. They will then spend the rest of the month in the continent before heading to the UK and Ireland for the last section of the tour, starting in Glasgow on May 5 and signing off with two nights in London from May 13-14.
To coincide with the tour, Twenty One Pilots have also dropped the next single from ‘Clancy’, an energetic, punky track titled ‘Next Semester’.
Check out the song, as well as the tour dates below – you can find tickets for UK dates here, and US dates here. The pre-sale will open on April 2 while general sale will begin
Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Clancy’ world tour dates are:
AUGUST
15 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
18 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
21 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
22 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
24 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
25- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
27 – Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
28 – Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
30 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
31- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
SEPTEMBER
3 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
4 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
6 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
10 – Duluth, GA, Gas South Arena
11 – Orlando, FL, Kia Center
13 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
14 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
15 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
17 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
18 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
20 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
25 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
27 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
28 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
29 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Chicago, IL, United Center
2 – Chicago, IL, United Center
4 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
5 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
8 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
9 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
10 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
12 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
17 – Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena
19 – Melbourne, AU, Rod Laver Arena
21 – Brisbane, AU, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
24 – Sydney, AU, Qudos Bank Arena
APRIL
7 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena
8 – Berlin, DE, Uber Arena
9 – Lodz, PL, Atlas Arena
12 – Prague, CZ, O2 Arena
13 – Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle
16 – Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion
17 – Bologna, IT, Unipol Arena
21 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center
22 – Barcelona, ES, Palau San Jordi
24 – Lyon, FR, LDLC Arena
27 – Munich, DE, Olympiahalle
28 – Milan, IT, Forum
30 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
MAY
1 – Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena
2 – Paris, FR, Accor Arena
5 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro Arena
6 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena
8 – Belfast, UK, SSE Arena Belfast
9 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena
11 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena
13 – London, UK, The O2
14 – London, UK, The O2
Earlier this month, the band revealed that they were in the process of filming music videos for every song on their new album. The lead single, ‘Overcompensate‘, was released last month.