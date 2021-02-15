Twenty One Pilots continue to tease new era with cryptic selfie

Twenty One Pilots have continued to tease a new era of music by sharing a cryptic selfie.
The Ohio duo, comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, previously teased fans last month by updating the headers of their social media channels with an orange-tinged photo of the pair in an empty venue staring at a stage, with their ‘Trench’ era logo in between.
However, it now seems that a blue era could be the next chapter after singer Tyler Joseph shared a photo to his Instagram stories of a selfie featuring a blue symbol over his right eye.
Eagled-eyed fans have since spotted that the symbol in question is Psi, the 23rd letter of the Greek alphabet, prompting them to question if if it could be a subtle reference to Tyler’s fascination with psychology – which is commonly explored in the band’s lyrics.
While it’s the scarcest of hints, the US duo are known for playing cat-and-mouse with their fans and eleased ‘Trench’, their fifth album, in 2018 via an elaborate trail of breadcrumbs that involved cryptic clues smuggled in awards acceptance speeches and semi-secret websites.
There have already been fan theories about the arrival of new Twenty One Pilots music following the ending of their ‘never-ending’ music video for ‘Level Of Concern’, which recently broke the Guinness world record for ‘longest music video ever’.
Last May Joseph also said the band could release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Joseph said he didn’t know if the new record would be an “in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off”.
He said: “It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans.
“Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.”