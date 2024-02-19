Twenty One Pilots have started teasing their new era

Twenty One Pilots have begun teasing a new era with fans.

The duo – comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – began hinting that new music may be on the horizon over recent days, teasing fans with cryptic clues.

Although nothing has been officially announced as of yet, eagle-eyed fans have started to notice slight changes implemented by the Columbus group and begun speculating that a new announcement could be imminent.

The first clue fans noticed was across Twenty One Pilots’ digital platforms, with all of the artwork for their previous albums now updated with a modified version – showing strips of red tape covering all the eyes on each cover on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

What’s more, some have also received cryptic messages in the post with the letters coming from the Sacred Municipality of Dema. As highlighted by Kerrang!, the clues build on the lore explored across 2018’s ‘Trench‘ and 2015’s ‘Blurryface’.

Elsewhere, billboards have been spotted from the band, leading fans to suspect that new music and a new era is set to be announced soon. The band’s last album, ‘Scaled And Icy’, arrived back in 2021. Check out the clues below.

People on Reddit are reporting receiving letters in the mail https://t.co/4UVRsywG2u pic.twitter.com/pAvnFYJrZX — discord clique (@DiscordClique) February 15, 2024

ℹ️The album covers on Spotify have finally updated! pic.twitter.com/L91J458G6z — Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 16, 2024

The band has updated their album art on both Apple Music and Youtube to include red tape covering any eyes. pic.twitter.com/NT00TiRniR — discord clique (@DiscordClique) February 15, 2024

🚨Looks like billboards are scattered randomly across the world ans not just in cities with red and yellow flags! This picture was taken in Toronto CC: @scaledandiced https://t.co/iJFWABcesf pic.twitter.com/cGCGxGVvuO — Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 17, 2024

🚨A new poster has been found in Barcelona🇪🇸! Found by @albert_halftown pic.twitter.com/hKrSNk9xC1 — Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 18, 2024

The speculation about new music comes after the duo trolled fans last year by performing a “new song” that couldn’t be heard. The moment took place during a livestream last January, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of third album ‘Vessels’, and saw the sound of the drums manipulated so high that it was impossible to hear the new song being played.

Following the hoax, the group then took on Blink-182’s slot at Lollapalooza Argentina, after the reunited pop-punk trio had to pull out at the last minute due to drummer Travis Barker injuring his finger.

More recently, Joseph and Dun helped usher in the 2023 holiday season with a “cosy” 10 hour mix of reworked tracks from their back catalogue.

‘Scaled And Icy’ was given a four-star review from NME, with Ali Shutler describing it as an album that saw the duo “at peace and following their gut”.

“Despite the band making a name for themselves with songs about anxiety, depression, fear and loneliness, ‘Scaled and Icy’ is an overwhelmingly positive album. Joseph and Dun don’t hide from that contradiction, either,” it read. “‘Scaled & Icy’ is an expectation-crushing statement of ambition as the band prove they’re bigger than one emotion.”