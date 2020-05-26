Watch Twenty One Pilots perform ‘Level Of Concern’ for the first time

Twenty One Pilots have performed their recent single ‘Level Of Concern’ live for the first time – you can watch the video below.

Released last month, the standalone song was played on the ‘At Home Edition’ of US chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing from their respective gardens, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun enlisted the help of Simon Jefferis, MisterWives’ Jesse Blum and Mutemath’s Paul Meany for the video. The Ohio duo’s animated companion Ned is also featured.

