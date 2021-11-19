Twenty One Pilots share surprise livestream version of new album ‘Scaled And Icy’

Twenty One Pilots have shared a surprise livestream version of their new album ‘Scaled And Icy’ – listen to it below.

Back in May, the Columbus duo – Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – delivered their first ever virtual concert from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, during which they ran through a number of previous hits as well as some from their latest LP.

Today (November 19), the pair have surprised fans with a digital deluxe edition of ‘Scaled And Icy’ including never before released performances from the livestream event.

In addition to the original tracklisting and the new live versions of tracks like ‘Choker’, ‘Shy Away’, ‘Jumpsuit’ and more, the new version of the album also includes ‘Level Of Concern’, the 2020 standalone track that was left off ‘Scaled And Icy’.

You can listen to the ‘Livestream Version’ of the album below:

In a four-star review of ‘Scaled And Icy’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “If ‘Blurryface’ was the band fighting to be heard and ‘Trench’ saw them trying to maintain control, ‘Scaled and Icy’ sees the pair mostly at peace and following their gut.

“Despite the swaggering optimism and huge pop bangers, ‘Scaled and Icy’ is still very much in the Twenty One Pilots universe. Sure, there is some inevitable fan service – the title, after all, is an anagram of ‘Clancy is dead’ – but this album sees one of the most fearless bands of their generation continue to take risks.”

Twenty One Pilots have also announced details of a 2022 North American tour.

‘The Icy Tour 2022’ will kick off on August 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota, with stops scheduled in New York, Toronto, Nashville and Anaheim, among others. The tour will wrap up with a performance at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on September 24.

Fans wanting to attend the tour need to register for tickets here before Sunday, November 21 at 12pm EST / 9am PST. You can see the full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2022

18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

3 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

In September, Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph compared touring during COVID to the quest undertaken in The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring in a pre-show speech.

Speaking to the crew before their first show at Milwaukee’s Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Tyler Joseph used a quote from the film to describe how vulnerable touring during a pandemic still is.