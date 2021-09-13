Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph announces pregnancy news during VMAs performance

Twenty One Pilots have made a special announcement during their performance of ‘Saturday‘ at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Frontman Tyler Joseph was mid-performance when he revealed his wife Jenna is pregnant with their second child. “I didn’t want to text everybody, so I thought I’d let you know right now,” Joseph laughed. “Now you know!”

The couple have been together since 2015 and have a daughter, Rosie, who is one year old.

Watch the special performance below:

Twenty One Pilots are nominated for one award at this year’s VMAs, Best Alternative for ‘Shy Away‘. Both that and ‘Saturday’ are pulled from the Ohio outfit’s sixth studio album ‘Scaled And Icy’.

This performance arrives six years after they made their VMAs debut in 2015, which saw Twenty One Pilots join forces with A$AP Rocky for a medley.

Twenty One Pilots released ‘Scaled And Icy’ earlier this year in May. NME awarded the album four stars, labelling it “the soundtrack to a summer party where absolutely everyone is welcome – as long as they’re in the mood for a dance”.

“If ‘Blurryface’ was the band fighting to be heard and ‘Trench’ saw them trying to maintain control, ‘Scaled and Icy’ sees the pair mostly at peace and following their gut. Despite the swaggering optimism and huge pop bangers, ‘Scaled and Icy’ is still very much in the Twenty One Pilots universe.”