TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment announces “full-scale” US expansion

Major K-pop agency JYP Entertainment has revealed it is launching a “full-scale” expansion into the US market.

On March 14, Billboard reported that the South Korean label, home to artists like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids and more, has launched its new North American subsidiary. Named JYP USA, the new arm is part of the agency’s plans for “full-scale North American market development and global expansion”.

JYP USA also shared its intentions to “discover and foster local US artists” in addition to furthering the development of its current roster. It will initially be based in Los Angeles, with plans to expand to New York City in the future.

Advertisement

The news comes just a month after the agency expanded its existing partnership with US-based label Republic Records. The two companies first started the partnership in 2020, where they focused on the international expansion of girl group TWICE, and then extended to include groups Stray Kids and ITZY.

JYP’s North American expansion will help establish an “international bastion of K-pop,” said Republic Records’ founder and CEO Monte Lipman, per Billboard. Lipman also believes that the agency’s roster would be able to gain a “greater foothold” in the US market through the new initiative.

In the past half year alone, JYP Entertainment has expanded its roster to include the boyband Xdinary Heroes, as well as new girl group NMIXX. The former made their debut last December with the digital single ‘Happy Death Day’.

Meanwhile, NMIXX released their first ever single-album ‘Ad Mare’ and its title track ‘O.O’ last month, following its initial announcement last July.