TWICE announce new English-language single, out in September

South Korean girl group TWICE have announced plans to release their first full English-language single later this year.

On June 25, the girl group shared the news via their official Twitter account. In their announcement, they revealed that the single would drop on an unnamed Friday this September. “More to come, stay tuned for TWICE,” read the tweet.

📣 Breaking Announcement 📣

First Full English Digital Single💫 Global Release on a Friday of September 🤫 More to Come, Stay Tuned for TWICE ❤ 9월, TWICE의 첫번째 Full English Single이 발매됩니다. ONCE 여러분들의 많은 관심 부탁 드립니다 ❤ — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) June 25, 2021

Although TWICE have previously released English-language tracks, the upcoming release will mark their first official English single. In 2020, the girl group had released English-versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’.

TWICE recently made their comeback with the summer-ready single ‘Alcohol-Free’ from their latest mini-album ‘Taste Of Love’. Earlier this week, the nine-member act scored their first-ever top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 with the new project.

‘Taste Of Love’ debuted at number six, making them the second-ever K-pop girl group to achieve achieve a top 10 position on the chart. This comes after BLACKPINK reached number two with their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’ last year.

Meanwhile, TWICE member Tzuyu is set to release a cover of ‘ME!’, originally by Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. The cover is scheduled to arrive on June 28 and is the latest addition to the girl group’s ‘Melody Project’ series, where the individual members of TWICE release song covers on the group’s YouTube channel.