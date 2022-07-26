TWICE unveil tracklist for upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’

K-pop powerhouses TWICE have shared the tracklist for their forthcoming 11th mini-album ‘Between 1&2’.

On July 26 at midnight KST, the nine-member girl group unveiled the tracklist for their 11th mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, which will be led by the title track ‘Talk That Talk’. Both the seven-song project and the music video for ‘Talk That Talk’ are due out on August 26 at 1pm KST/midnight EST.

The album’s fourth track ‘Trouble’, penned and co-composed by Jihyo, marks the second time the leader and vocalist has composed for the group, after ‘Cactus’ from their 2021 studio album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. Meanwhile, rappers Chaeyoung and Dahyun also helped write several B-sides on the record. The former penned the song ‘Basics’, while the latter wrote lyrics for ‘Gone’ and ‘When We Were Kids’.

K-pop fans have also noted that Big Hit Music’s Slow Rabbit has been credited as a writer and composer on the track ‘Brave’. The producer is known for his work with BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

‘Between 1&2’ marks TWICE’s first Korean-language release of 2022, arriving nine months after their third studio album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, which featured the title track ‘Scientist’. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that it “paints a picture of a masterful act, one who has learned to wield their talent and concept into one cohesive banger after another.”

The tracklist of TWICE’s ‘Between 1&2’ mini-album is:

1. ‘Talk That Talk’

2. ‘Queen of Hearts’

3. ‘Basics’

4. ‘Trouble’

5. ‘Brave’

6. ‘Gone’

7. ‘When We Were Kids’