TWICE’s Chaeyoung is dating rapper Zion.T, her label confirms

TWICE member Chaeyoung is dating rapper Zion.T, her label JYP Entertainment has confirmed.

In the early hours of today (April 5), South Korean news outlet SWAY claimed in a report that TWICE’s Chaeyoung and rapper Zion.T have been dating for 6 months after first meeting through an acquaintance.

The publication also alleged that the duo have no intentions of hiding their relationship, claiming that the pair have often gone on dates publically in the Hannam-dong neighbourhood of Seoul, South Korea.

In a statement to TenAsia, Chaeyoung’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed that the pair are in a relationship. “The two of them are currently dating with positive feelings for one another. They are supporting each other,” the label said, as translated by Soompi.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung first rose to fame in 2015 on the reality TV competition Sixteen, through which the girl group were formed. The same year, she debuted in TWICE and has remained with both the K-pop act and JYP Entertainment since.

Meanwhile, Zion.T has been active in the music industry since 2011 and later gained prominence with his chart-topping 2014 hit ‘Yanghwa Bridge’. The rapper has since collaborated with artists such as Crush, Red Velvet‘s Seulgi and more.

