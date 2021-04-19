TWICE to release new music in June, JYP confirms

TWICE will finally be making their long-awaited return in June, JYP Entertainment has confirmed.

South Korean news outlet Star News originally reported earlier today (April 19) that the popular girl group are currently filming a music video on Jeju Island, in preparation of an comeback that is set to take place this June.

The report has since been confirmed by a JYP Entertainment spokesperson. “[TWICE] are preparing to make a comeback aimed for June. They are currently filming their music video on Jeju Island. The detailed schedule will be announced later on when confirmed,” the spokesperson told Newsen, as translated by Soompi.

The upcoming comeback will also reportedly include all nine members of TWICE. Jeongyeon previously went on hiatus when the group promoted their sophomore album, ‘Eyes Wide Open’, and single ‘Cry For Me’ late last year. The upcoming project will also be the group’s first domestic release of 2021.

TWICE are also set to release a new Japanese-language single album ‘Kura Kura’ next month. The song will drop on May 12 and include the B-side ‘Strawberry Moon’. The group first annocuned the song at the end of their Japanese-language online concert ‘TWICE In Wonderland’ on March 6.

Earlier this year, TWICE members Chaeyoung and Dahyun dropped a cover of J.Y. Park and Rain’s hit 2020 single ‘Switch to Me’. The duo released their rendition of the song alongside a fun a music video, where the girls parodied their agency’s founder and former company senior.