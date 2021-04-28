TWICE perform ‘Cry For Me’ during appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

TWICE recently made their debut on American talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show with a performance of their latest Korean-langauge single ‘Cry For Me’.

Following an introduction by host Kelly Clarkson, the K-pop girl group showcased their synchronised choreography on a dreamy set framed with flowers. “I want you to cry, cry for me / Just like I cried, Cry for me / Make your rain fall / Cry for me but, again,” the septet sing in Korean and English during the chorus.

TWICE originally released ‘Cry For Me’ in December 2020, in anticipation of their forthcoming album. The song was produced by American producers Ryan Tedder, Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz, with lyrics by J.Y. Park and Heize.

Advertisement

‘Cry For Me’ is expected to appear on TWICE’s forthcoming Korean album, which is currently scheduled for this June. Their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed earlier this month that the group were filming a music video on Jeju Island, with a “detailed schedule” set to be released in the near future.

Prior to their performance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the girl group released their first Japanese song of the year titled ‘Kura Kura’. It is one of two new songs that will be included on the group’s upcoming Japanese single album of the same name, due out May 12, along with B-side track ‘Strawberry Moon’.