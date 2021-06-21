TWICE score first Billboard 200 top 10 entry with ‘Taste Of Love’

TWICE have earned their first-ever spot in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with their latest mini-album, ‘Taste Of Love’.

On June 20, Billboard released the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending June 17, on which TWICE’s ‘Taste of Love’ debuted at number six. This marks their first-ever top 10 release, and third to chart on the Billboard 200 following 2020’s ‘More & More’ (number 200) and ‘Eyes Wide Open’ (number 72).

TWICE’s ‘Taste of Love’ was the top-selling album of the past week, with 43,000 in traditional album sales, a majority of which were physical copies. It also scored 3,000 in streaming equivalent units, for a total of 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Its total score includes a whopping.

The group’s number six debut also makes them only the second K-pop girl group ever to achieve achieve a top 10 position on the chart, after BLACKPINK reached number two with their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’ last year.

‘Taste of Love’, which was released on June 11, is TWICE’s first domestic release of 2021, following their Japanese single ‘Kura Kura’. The 6-track project features the title track ‘Alcohol-Free’, which was written and composed by JYP Entertainment head J.Y. Park.

Earlier this month, TWICE also discussed working with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, who co-wrote the song ‘First Time’ from ‘Taste Of Love’. The K-pop girl group said they were “very honoured” that Thirlwall had contributed to the songwriting process for ‘First Time’, adding that they have been long-time fans of the British girl group.