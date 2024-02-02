TWICE are inseparable in their new music video for ‘I Got You’

TWICE have released their brand-new English single, ‘I Got You’.

‘I Got You’ is a “pre-release single” from TWICE’s upcoming 13th mini-album, ‘With YOU-th’, which will be released on February 23. The song is also their third fully English single, following 2021’s ‘The Feels’ and 2023’s ‘Moonlight Sunrise’.

According to JYP Entertainment, ‘I Got You’ is a song about the bond between the member of the girl group, with the message that “even during difficult situations, I was always happy because of ‘you’ and we will overcome those hardships ‘together’ as always”, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Advertisement

The accompanying music video following the K-pop girl group as they traverse stormy seas together, through all the ups and downs. “No matter what, you got me, I got you / And I wouldn’t want it any other way / No drop of doubt, I know deep down that / We’ll make it through, just like we always do,” they sing on the synthpop song.

Back in November 2023, TWICE released a remix album titled ‘The Remixes’. The record included seven re-arranged versions of their hit songs, alongside brand-new collaborations with Boys Like Girls, Jonas Blue and more.

The girl group’s last major release was their 12th mini-album, ‘Ready to Be’, which came out in March 2023. In a glowing four-star review of the project, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the collection of songs “solidif[ed] further the sound the group have claimed as their own”.

TWICE are also set to continue their massive ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, which first kicked off in April 2023. This month, the girl group will play three shows in Latin America, plus an encore performance in Las Vegas this April.