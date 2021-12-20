Hear Mina of TWICE’s heavenly cover of Sia’s ‘Snowman’

TWICE vocalist Mina has unveiled a dreamy cover of Sia’ Christmas single, ‘Snowman’.

Earlier today (December 20), the Japanese K-pop idol released her cover of ‘Snowman’ as part of the group’s ongoing ‘Melody Project’ series. The song was originally released by Australian singer-songwriter Sia from her first-ever Christmas album ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ in 2017.

In the accompanying visual, Mina dons a gauzy white gown as she performs the track in a cosy, warmly-lit room filled with Christmas ornaments, wrapped presents and twinkling fairy lights. “I want you to know that I’m never leaving / ‘Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’til death we’ll be freezing / Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons / So come on, let’s go,” she croons.

Mina’s rendition of ‘Snowman’ marks the the fourth instalment of TWICE’s ‘Melody Project’ this year, following Chaeyoung’s cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’ in October. It is also the Japanese idol’s second contribution to the project, after her 2016 cover of ballad singer Park Hyo-shin’s ‘Good Person’.

TWICE’s ‘Melody Project’ series showcases each of the member’s solo abilities through a variety of song covers, from Tzuyu’s take on Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ featuring Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, to Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s quirky parody of Rain and J.Y. Park’s ‘Switch To Me’.

In a recent interview, fellow TWICE member Sana had opened up about the act’s “irreplaceable” bond. “My members are my close friends, family members, and business partners, but that combined relationship is hard to put into words,” she said of the girl group, adding that she would like them to “last forever” as a team.