TWICE’s MISAMO drop edgy music video for ‘Do Not Touch’

J-pop trio MISAMO – a sub-unit of the K-pop girl group TWICE, featuring the members Sana, Momo and Mina – have dropped a music video for their new song ‘Do Not Touch’.

The clip for ‘Do Not Touch’ opens with the three Japanese singers as statues in a luxurious castle compound. As light hits the trio, they come to life and start performing the sultry song.

“Yes, you can watch me (if, if you love me) / But you can’t touch me (if, if you love me) / Until I feel ready / Yes, you can watch me, watch me / But you can’t touch me, touch me,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Do Not Touch’ is the third song to be released from ‘Masterpiece’, MISAMO’s upcoming debut mini-album as a sub-unit. The girl group previously dropped a music video for ‘Marshmallow’ back in June.

‘Masterpiece’ will also feature the song ‘Bouquet’, which was released in January for the soundtrack of the Japanese drama series Liaison: Children Heart Clinic. The mini-album is set to be released on July 26.

Meanwhile, TWICE member Jihyo is set to make her solo debut with ‘Killin’ Me Good’ this August. The singer will be the second member of the girl group to go solo, following Nayeon‘s debut release ‘Im Nayeon’ and its lead single ‘POP!’ in June 2022.

Their latest release as a group had been their March mini-album ‘Ready To Be’, which was led by the single ‘Set Me Free’. In support of its release, TWICE will head to Europe this September for their world tour, following successful legs in Asia, Australia and the US.