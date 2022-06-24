TWICE’s Nayeon makes her solo debut with ‘POP!’

TWICE member Nayeon has made her solo debut with the single ‘POP!’, from her first-ever mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’.

The accompanying music video for ‘POP!’ opens with the K-pop idol signing a stack of her albums for fans, before it cuts to her performing the song’s energetic choreography on a variety of different sets. They include a yellow-themed diner, a Broadway-styled stage, the yard of a mansion and more.

“You cannot get away from me / The twitch in your eyes, your nervous gestures Baby / I want to pop you / Before the fluttering stops / I wanna make it pop, pop, pop, (you want it),” Nayeon sings on the chorus.

The seven-track ‘IM NAYEON’ also feature JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids on the song ‘No Problem’, while rapper Wonstein appears on ‘Love Countdown’. Other tracks on ‘IM NAYEON’ include ‘Candyfloss’, ‘Happy Birthday To You’ and ‘노을만 예쁘다’ (loosely translates to ‘Only The Sunset is Pretty’).

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers, who previously helped pen ‘Moonlight’ from TWICE’s 2021 album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, is a composer on the song ‘All Or Nothing’, which will feature lyrics by Nayeon.

‘IM NAYEON’ notably marks the first time that a member from the girl group TWICE has officially released solo music, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

TWICE’s last release as a group was their November 2021 full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, led by the title track ‘Scientist’. The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also included the girl group’s English-language single ‘The Feels’.