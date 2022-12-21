TWICE to drop new English single next month ahead of upcoming mini-album ‘Our Youth’

TWICE have detailed plans to drop their 12th mini-album ‘Our Youth’ in early 2023, preceded by an English pre-release single next month.

The announcement was made via TWICE’s official social media channels on December 21 at midnight KST. In the post, a teaser poster containing the release windows for both the single and the full mini-album is attached, with the caption: “First 1/4 of 2023”.

The as-yet-untitled English single will be release on an undisclosed date next month, while the ‘Our Youth’ mini-album will drop two months later. More information, including specific dates, tracklists and other details, will be shared at a later stage.

TWICE’s announcement arrived about a month following JYP Entertainment’s previous confirmation of the girl group’s plans to release new music next year. The investment report released at the time only detailed vague plans to come back as a full group. Following the release of ‘Our Youth’, the band’s first official Japanese sub-unit will be debuting. However, it remains unclear if it will be formed by TWICE’s Japanese members (Sana, Momo and Mina), or if it will be formed with other members of the band.

TWICE’s forthcoming return to music will come roughly four months since the nine-piece’s last project, the August EP ‘Between 1&2’. Headlined by title track ‘Talk That Talk’, the record’s release marked TWICE’s first and only domestic release of 2022, as well as their first since all nine members unanimously renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment.

In a mixed three-star review of the album, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ‘Between 1&2’ as “a fitting end to an album where TWICE acknowledge how far they have come”. “Between the fierce competition of Sixteen and early years spent doubting their path, TWICE have not had the easiest road to self-discovery,” they wrote.