TWICE add new US, Australia dates to ‘Ready To Be’ world tour

TWICE have announced six new shows in North America and Australia for their upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ world tour.

Today (March 23), the popular K-pop girl group announced on Twitter that they are adding two new shows to the Australian legs of their ‘Ready To Be’ tour. They include a second Sydney show on May 2, as well as a follow-up Melbourne concert on May 7.

As for the North American leg of TWICE’s upcoming world tour, it will see the addition of four new stops – three in the US and one in Canada. The girl group have added second shows to the Oakland, Houston and Chicago stops of their stateside tour, meanwhile they will play an additional show in Toronto.

Advertisement

Tickets for the newly added Australian dates of TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ tour are out now via Live Nation Australia. Meanwhile, the tickets for the new US and Canada dates are set to go on sale today at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster.

The dates for TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour are:

APRIL

15-16: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

MAY

2: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena (new show)

3: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

6: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena

7: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena (new show)

13-14: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai

20-21: Tokyo, Japan, Ajinomoto Stadium

JUNE

10: Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

12: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena (new show)

13: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

16: Seattle, Washington, Tacoma Dome

21: Dallas, Texas, Globe Life Field

24: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

25: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center (new show)

28: Chicago, Illinois, United Center

29: Chicago, Illinois, United Center (new show)

JULY

2: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

3: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena (new show)

6: East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

9: Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park

TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN AUSTRALIA

Additional Show Info ■SHOW INFO

– Sydney 2023.05.02 (Tue) 7:30PM @ Qudos Bank Arena

– Melbourne 2023.05.07 (Sun) 7:30PM @ Rod Laver Arena ■TICKET OPEN

2023.03.23 (Thu) 10AM (Local Time)https://t.co/UFBY1ayRbC pic.twitter.com/70MluNI6NX — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) March 22, 2023

TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN NORTH AMERICA NEW SHOWS ADDED DUE TO SOLD OUT IN BELOW CITIES ADDITIONAL SHOW INFO ■SHOW INFO

Oakland 23.06.12(Mon) 7:30PM @ Oakland Arena

Houston 23.06.25(Sun) 7:30PM @ Toyota Center

Chicago 23.06.29(Thu) 7:30PM @ United Center pic.twitter.com/AyLWySNYPP — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) March 22, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier this month, TWICE released their brand-new mini-album ‘Ready To Be’, which featured the singles ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Moonlight Sunrise’. To promote the project, the girl group have since made appearances on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.