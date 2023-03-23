NewsMusic News

TWICE add new US, Australia dates to ‘Ready To Be’ world tour

They include new shows in cities such as Melbourne, Oakland and Houston

By Puah Ziwei
TWICE. Credit: JYP Entertainment

TWICE have announced six new shows in North America and Australia for their upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ world tour.

Today (March 23), the popular K-pop girl group announced on Twitter that they are adding two new shows to the Australian legs of their ‘Ready To Be’ tour. They include a second Sydney show on May 2, as well as a follow-up Melbourne concert on May 7.

As for the North American leg of TWICE’s upcoming world tour, it will see the addition of four new stops – three in the US and one in Canada. The girl group have added second shows to the Oakland, Houston and Chicago stops of their stateside tour, meanwhile they will play an additional show in Toronto.

Tickets for the newly added Australian dates of TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ tour are out now via Live Nation Australia. Meanwhile, the tickets for the new US and Canada dates are set to go on sale today at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster.

The dates for TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour are:

APRIL
15-16: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

MAY
2: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena (new show)
3: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
6: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena
7: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena (new show)
13-14: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai
20-21: Tokyo, Japan, Ajinomoto Stadium

JUNE
10: Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
12: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena (new show)
13: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
16: Seattle, Washington, Tacoma Dome
21: Dallas, Texas, Globe Life Field
24: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
25: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center (new show)
28: Chicago, Illinois, United Center
29: Chicago, Illinois, United Center (new show)

JULY
2: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena
3: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena (new show)
6: East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
9: Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park

Earlier this month, TWICE released their brand-new mini-album ‘Ready To Be’, which featured the singles ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Moonlight Sunrise’. To promote the project, the girl group have since made appearances on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

