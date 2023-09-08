TWICE’s Sana named Prada’s newest brand ambassador

Japanese K-pop idol Sana, of girl group TWICE, has been named Prada newest ambassador.

On September 7, the Italian luxury fashion house held its Prada Mode event in Seoul, which was attended by Sana. Notably, in its post, Prada called her one of the brand’s ambassadors. While Sana has previously collaborated with the brand and appeared in advertisements, this marks the first time Prada has named her a brand ambassador.

The singer joins NCT’s Jaehyun and Sweet Home actor Song Kang as one of Prada’s Korea-based ambassadors, both of whom also attended the Prada Mode event. Sana is also set to attend Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show later this month.

Other stars present at the event were actors Lee Jae-wook, Koo Kyo-hwan, Chun Woo-hee, Shin Ye-eun and Korean-American model and fashion influencer Irene Kim. Sana also uploaded several photos taken from the event on her personal Instagram page.

TWICE are currently on the European leg of their ‘Ready To Be’ World tour, following its Australian and North American legs and several Asia concerts. In a four-star review of the girl group’s Singapore concert, NME’s Puah Ziwei wrote: “The girl group came, they saw and they conquered the hearts and minds of the ONCEs that have long been waiting for their return.”

Earlier this month, TWICE also announced several new dates for the tour, including new stops in Jakarta, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and an encore show in Melbourne, which will become the girl group’s first stadium concert in Australia.

In related news, TWICE’s leader and main vocalist Jihyo made her solo debut with her mini-album ‘Zone’ last month. The record was led by the single ‘Killin’ Me Good’, and contains six other tracks including ‘Nightmare’, which the singer had been previewing at the group’s concerts earlier this year.