TWICE tease Korean and English versions of upcoming single ‘Set Me Free’

TWICE have shared snippets of a new single ‘Set Me Free’, due out next month.

Earlier today (February 20), the girl group took to Twitter and TikTok to reveal their next single ‘Set Me Free’ from their forthcoming mini-album ‘Ready To Be’. As previously teased on their tracklist for the record, the song will be released both in Korean and English on March 10 at 2PM KST/midnight EST.

“You make me wanna risk it all / I’m running high on the feeling / Gonna set me, set me, set me free,” they sing in the English snippet.

TWICE have also unveiled an opening trailer for ‘Ready To Be’, which introduces each member in an abandoned town littered with references to the titles of their previous hits.

In addition to the two versions of ‘Set Me Free’, TWICE’s upcoming record will include their recent original English single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ and four B-sides, two of which (‘Blame It On Me’ and ‘Crazy Stupid Love’) were penned by TWICE rapper Dahyun. The remaining songs are ‘Got The Threes’ and ‘Wallflower’.

‘Ready To Be’ is set to arrive about eight months after the release of TWICE’s last mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, which the group released after renewing their contracts with agency JYP Entertainment earlier in 2022.

Following the release of ‘Ready To Be’, TWICE will debut their first-ever subunit comprising Japanese members Sana, Momo and Mina. Dubbed MISAMO, the trio will release their first original Japanese mini-album on July 26.