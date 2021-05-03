TWICE unveil teaser for upcoming mini-album, ‘Taste Of Love’

TWICE have revealed the first teaser for their upcoming tenth mini-album, titled ‘Taste Of Love’.

The group officially announced the project on their official social media channels, revealing the mini-album’s name as well as two separate release dates for the comeback. ‘Taste Of Love’ is set to be released on June 9 and June 11 for worldwide and US, respectively.

The teaser image features colourful cocktails with flowers in the backdrop, signaling a potential summer concept for the comeback. Along with the comeback announcement, TWICE have also revealed that both digital and physical pre-orders for the mini-album will commence on May 10.

News of TWICE’s comeback comes as no surprise to fans as the girl group were previously spotted filming a music video on Jeju Island. JYP Entertainment subsequently confirmed that the group were preparing to return with new music, although no release date was announced at the time.

‘Taste of Love’ will also reportedly feature all nine members of TWICE, including singer Jeongyeon, who had gone on hiatus during the promotion period of the group’s sophomore album ‘Eyes Wide Open’ and single ‘Cry For Me’ last year. ‘Cry For Me’ is expected to appear on the tracklist for ‘Taste Of Love’.

TWICE also recently released an original Japanese track called ‘Kura Kura’, and are expected to drop a physical single album of the same name on May 12. The release album will feature a B-side track titled ‘Strawberry Moon’.