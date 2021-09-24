TWICE to debut English-language single ‘The Feels’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

TWICE have announced that they will be performing their first English-language single ‘The Feels’ for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next month.

On Thursday (September 23), the K-pop girl group shared that they would be making their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 1. TWICE will be performing their first-ever English-language single ‘The Feels’, which is set for release on the same day.

The Tonight Show also shared a clip of the girl group on their YouTube channel shortly after the announcement. Only eight of the nine members were present at the recording, as JYP Entertainment previously announced that vocalist Jeongyeon would be taking a hiatus due to health issues.

TWICE have also unveiled a release schedule for the forthcoming single. According to the graphic, they will be releasing a series of concept photos over the next few days, followed by two music video teasers prior to the song’s arrival.

Additionally, the the group will also be appearing on American TV network ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know on October 6. According to KoreaJoongAngDaily, TWICE will be performing ‘The Feels’ and participating in an interview during the appearance.

In 2020, the girl group had released English-versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’. However, ‘The Feels’ will be their first official English single.

Earlier this month, TWICE rapper Chaeyoung revealed in an interview with OhBoy! magazine that the girl group are currently working on brand-new music. “I’m relaxing and working,” Chaeyoung said, before explaining that she had been “recording and preparing the next album”.

It is currently unclear if the singer is referring to a brand-new Korean release or a potential English record, which could come soon after the release of ‘The Feels’.