TWICE get theatrical in music video for Japanese single ‘Perfect World’

TWICE have unveiled the music video for their latest Japanese single ‘Perfect World’, the title track from the upcoming album of the same name.

Released on June 29, the clip shows the nine-member group taking the stage in a theatre. The K-pop act perform the pop song with a captivating choreography routine, that causes a sequence of dramatic events that eventually lead to the stage crashing and burning around them.

“Get out, get lost / From this heart redaction / Get out, get lost / You have nowhere to go now, shut it down / Go back, and go / I’ll see you off, bye, bye, bye,” the group sings in the track’s chorus, as translated by Genius.

‘Perfect World’ is the second Japanese release from TWICE in 2021, following ‘Kura Kura’ in April. Due out July 28, the album ‘Perfect World’ will be the group’s third Japanese full-length album and will feature a total of ten tracks, including ‘Kura Kura’ and ‘Perfect World’.

TWICE also recently made their domestic return with their 10th mini album ‘Taste of Love’, featuring the title track ‘Alcohol-Free’ earlier this month. The record debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending June 17, making them the second-ever K-pop girl group after BLACKPINK to score a top 10 entry on the chart.

The K-pop group are also slated to drop their first full English-language single this September. Although TWICE have previously released English-language tracks, the upcoming release will mark their first official English single.

In 2020, the girl group had released English versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’.