TWICE on working with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall: “We are very honoured”

TWICE have shared their thoughts on working with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall on their new song ‘First Time’.

During an interview with the Zach Sang Show, the K-pop girl group said they were “very honoured” that Thirlwall had contributed to the songwriting process for ‘First Time’. The South Korean act also revealed that they have been long-time fans of the British girl group.

“Actually when we were trainees, we covered a lot of songs by Little Mix,” member Dahyun shared. “I actually listened to a lot of songs by Little Mix growing up.” She added that when she found out that Thirlwall was a writer on ‘First Time’, she was “amazed” and thought it was “really fun”.

Leader Jihyo, who had written the lyrics of ‘First Time’, commented that she thought Little Mix’s voices “sounded great” and on the demo, and that the original lyrics were “really good”. She added that she eventually ended up incorporating parts of the original demo in the final version of the track.

When talking about the evolution of their discography, TWICE revealed that their “musical spectrum” has broadened with each release. Nayeon shared, “As the spectrum widened, our room for expression also grew. We were able to provide more diverse and fun performances.”

In a beaming four star review, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo called ‘Taste of Love’ one of the group’s “most powerful releases yet”, noting that the mini=album showcased “the group’s versatility in terms of vocals and concept execution”.

Suacillo also described the project as a “menu of different romantic experiences seen through the eyes of women who are growing, both as individuals and as artists in their own right”.