Twilight at Taronga concert series to return in January 2022

Sydney concert series Twilight at Taronga will make its return in early 2022, after it was unable to go ahead this year.

The series, which takes place at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo overlooking the harbour, will kick off in January next year and run through to February. While the 2020 iteration of the series ran through to early March, organisers have revealed that the 2022 series will see a limited number of shows at reduced capacity in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Organisers for the event have shared that the 2022 Twilight at Taronga artist line-up will be unveiled on Wednesday October 27. While it’s unclear who will be playing the series at the moment, organisers said in a statement that it will be Australian.

Artists who played the 2020 event included Paul Kelly, BROODS, Bernard Fanning, Wolfmother, Meg Mac and more.

We’re back! Twilight at Taronga presented by Mastercard returns in January and February 2022! Line-up is coming soon…. Posted by Twilight at Taronga on Monday, October 18, 2021

All proceeds from Twilight at Taronga will “contribute to Taronga’s ongoing conservation work including the Litter Free Oceans Campaign to reduce single use plastics”. Punters can register for pre-sale access now via the series’ official website, with pre-sale tickets being available from midday on Tuesday November 2.

Though it’s unclear what capacity the series will operate with, the NSW government has outlined that, from December 1 onwards, there will be “no person limit for ticketed and seated outdoor public gatherings”.

Meanwhile, in Victoria, live music venues have been given far less clarity about when they’ll be able to open up further after the state government incorrectly said that indoor venues would be able to re-open this week.

While they will be able to open up once 80 per cent of Victoria’s population are fully vaccinated, coalition Save Our Scene are pushing for more clarification.

The group’s petition is calling on the state government to provide a clear roadmap to venues being able to reopen at 100 per cent capacity, and targeted financial support to be provided until that point is reached.