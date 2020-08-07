Twin brothers listening to Phil Collins for the first time go viral after capturing brilliant reaction

A pair of twin brothers have gone viral after capturing their brilliant reaction to the moment they listened to Phil Collins for the first time.

The latest video in the ‘First Time Hearing’ series from 21-year-old YouTube stars Tim and Fred Williams – known as “TwinsthenewTrend” – sees the pair listening to ‘In the Air Tonight’.

While the brothers have previously captured their reactions to tracks, including Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’ and Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Dancing in the Dark’, their reaction to Collins’ track has garnered their biggest audience to date.

The pair become increasingly animated in the video, but their greatest reaction comes when the famous drum solo arrives almost five minutes into the clip.

Yooooo y’all been sleeping on Phil Collins while I’ve been a stan since I could stand!

Watch these teens hear the power of the Phil fill for the first time. 🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/0YZe5CWsV0 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) August 7, 2020

“That was cool how he did that,” Fred excitedly comments.

“I ain’t never seen somebody drum a beat three minutes [into] a song.”

Tim goes on to hail the song as “unique” and “a straight banger.”

You can follow the pair, as TwinsthenewTrend, here.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Collins will reunite with his Genesis bandmates for a massive arena tour. The shows were set to place this year, but have been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Mike Rutherford of the band’s reunion. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

Phil Collins, who is unable to play drums anymore, explained: “For me, it was something that was working and it was a problem we had to overcome, although I’ll be doing my best to play some bits on the tour. I’ve been working out what songs to play, but Tony and Mike came to the shows at the Albert Hall and both were taken with the way he understood what was needed.”