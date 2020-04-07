Twin Peaks announce rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates

Twin Peaks have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for October and November of this year, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to push back their original tour plans.

The Chicago indie rockers were originally slated to be in the country this month for a series of headline shows in support of their fourth studio album, ‘Lookout Low’, along with appearances as part of the Bad Friday and Boogie Festival lineups.

The rescheduled tour kicks off on October 28 at Wollongong’s La La La’s before Twin Peaks continue on to Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

The new dates include a headline show at the Lansdowne in Sydney, making up for the cancellation of the Marrickville-based festival Bad Friday. The band will still be performing as part of Boogie Festival in Tallarook, which itself has now been postponed to the weekend of October 30.

Check out new tour dates below. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates, but refunds will be available from point of purchase up until May 7.

Twin Peaks’ rescheduled Australian tour dates are:

Wollongong, La La La’s (October 28)

Newcastle, Small Ballroom (29)

Melbourne, The Corner (30)

Tallarook, Boogie Festival (31)

Sydney, The Lansdowne (November 3)

Brisbane, The Foundry (4)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (5)