Twin Peaks have announced details of their 2020 Australian tour, which includes appearances at Sydney’s Bad Friday Weekender and Boogie Festival in Tallarook.

“The rumours are true, the prophecy foretold this. In a few weeks, we are coming back to Australia and we’re touring across the country!” the band wrote in an Instagram post earlier today (February 5).

Their Australian trek will kick off in Adelaide on April 8 at the Lion Arts Factory. It’ll be followed by headlining shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Wollongong. In the midst of their six-date Aussie tour, Twin Peaks will also make stops at Bad Friday and Boogie Festival.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Friday (February 7) at 10am AEDT, while general ticket sales start next Tuesday (February 11). For more details, check here.

Twin Peaks will be touring Oz in support of their 2019 album, ‘Lookout Low’s’. In January, the band released two new singles, ‘Cawfree’ and ‘St. Vulgar St.’, for the Australian bushfire benefit. All proceeds from the songs will be donated to the WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

The band previously played Australia in 2018, alongside Skegss and Scabz. Their last headlining tour Down Under was in 2016.

Twin Peaks’ Australian 2020 tour dates are:

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (April 8)

Sydney, Bad Friday (10)

Tallarook, Boogie Festival (11)

Melbourne, The Corner (15)

Brisbane, The Foundry (16)

Wollongong, La La La’s (17)