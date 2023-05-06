Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider denies transphobia accusations after Paul Stanley support

Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider has denied being transphobic after backing a controversial statement shared by KISS’ Paul Stanley.

Earlier this week Snider shared his support for Stanley’s views that “normalising” sex reassignment for children is a “sad and dangerous fad”.

“You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too,” said Snider. “Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said Paul Stanley.”

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

Following the remarks, Snider was dropped from San Francisco’s Pride event where Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ was set to be used as the parade’s unofficial rallying cry.

Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride, posted a statement that said that Snider’s support for Stanley’s “transphobic statement” left them “heartbroken and angry”.

“The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender,” Ford continued. “We have mutually agreed to part ways, but appreciate Dee seeing this as a teachable moment and a reminder that even allies need to be educated to ensure that they are not casually promoting transphobia.”

However, Snider has since taken to Facebook to deny the accusations in a post titled “So I Hear I’m Transphobic. Really?”

“I have ALWAYS stood with the community and its important causes,” Snider wrote. “I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic.’”

He went on to repeat his belief that “young children are not ready to decide their gender allocation” because they aren’t “mentally developed enough”.

“I am a proud moderate. I drive a Tesla and a Hummer. I have too many guns but strongly support intelligent gun control. I have four children yet fight for a woman’s right to choose. I am a motorcycle riding environmentalist. I am a heterosexual who proudly supports LBGTQIA+ rights. To me (and I believe to many of you) none of these things are mutually exclusive,” he continued.

That is my ultimate goal. I WANT TO REMIND THE CENTER THAT WE ARE THE ACTUAL MAJORITY! https://t.co/hB64f77QGu — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 5, 2023

“The Transgender community needs moderates who support their choices, even if we don’t agree with every one of their edicts. For some Transgender people (not all) to accuse supporters, like me, of transphobia is not a good look for their cause.”

“Don’t reject people who are willing to march, sing and stand with you just because we don’t perfectly see eye-to-eye. We are still your allies. I, Dee Snider, will continue to support the Transgender community and their right to choose even if they reject me and moving forward, I am open to educating myself so I can be a better ally,” he finished.

