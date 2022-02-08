Two Another detail east coast Australian tour dates for April 2022

Indie/electronica duo Two Another have announced a three-date run of Australian tour dates for this April, marking the live debut of their ‘Back To Us’ album on local soil.

The pair – comprised of UK-born Angus Campbell and US-born Eliot Porter, who started working together in Sydney before relocating to Europe, then London, and now split their time between Amsterdam and Stockholm – will kick their Australian stint off in Sydney on Thursday April 28, performing at the underground Oxford Art Factory.

They’ll swing up to Brisbane next, playing at the Woolly Mammoth on Friday April 29, before wrapping up in Melbourne the following night (Saturday April 30) at the Corner Hotel. Tickets for all three dates are on sale now from the Niche Productions website.

The tour comes in support of Two Another’s forthcoming third album, ‘Back To Us’, which is due out on March 25 via their own Another Label imprint (by way of Virgin Music). Thus far, the pair have shared four tracks from the record: ‘Jump’, ‘Matter Of Time’, ‘Someday’ and ‘You’re Gone’.

The record follows up on 2020’s ‘Two Sides’, as well as that year’s Arno Faraji team-up ‘Just A Phase’.

Two Another’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 28 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 29 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Saturday 30 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel