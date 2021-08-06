Two Australian venues listed on Kanye West’s website for public ‘Donda’ livestream events respond

Two Australia venues listed on Kanye West‘s website for ‘Donda Super Room’ global public livestreaming events yesterday have responded to being apparently roped into the launch of the rapper’s new album ‘Donda’.

On his website, West has shared a long list of cities around the world that would apparently be playing host to ‘Donda Super Room Public Live Streaming Events’ at 9:30pm EDT on August 4 (11am AEST on August 5).

Yesterday (August 5), West kicked off a stream on Apple Music showing his bedroom at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he had been staying to reportedly complete work on ‘Donda’ before its official livestream earlier today.

West’s website shows a list of cities, the text hyperlinked to a location on an online map, and below them, coordinates (both of which do not necessarily point to the same place). In Australia, the locations included Adelaide’s Botanic Park in the Botanic Gardens, Sydney’s Martin Place, Brisbane’s Westfield Carindale, Melbourne’s McClelland Sculpture Park and Arts Centre Melbourne.

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are all locked down due to various coronavirus outbreaks. While Melbourne only went into lockdown yesterday (August 5), Sydney has been in lockdown since late June, and Brisbane since Saturday, July 31.

Representatives for Arts Centre Melbourne and Adelaide’s Botanic Gardens told NME that they were not contacted by West or his team about a ‘Donda’ event.

A representative for Arts Centre Melbourne told NME, “As far as we’re aware, we have nothing to do with Kanye West and the release of his new album. Arts Centre Melbourne’s venues were not open to the public on August 5.”

A spokesperson from Adelaide’s Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium told NME that they have not been approached by Kanye West.

Nevertheless, it appears that some ‘Donda’ street streams are happening: a truck appearing to screen West’s stream from his room in the Atlanta stadium was spotted in Adelaide, parked outside a Hungry Jack’s.

NME has reached out to West’s representatives for comment.

‘Donda’, West’s 10th album, was supposed to arrive at midnight EST on August 6 (2pm AEST August 6). The new date was announced after the album did not arrive on its previously promised released date of July 23. West held a similar listening event at the same Atlanta stadium the day before.