Two more people join sexual abuse lawsuit against Bassnectar

Two more individuals have made allegations of sexual abuse against US DJ and producer Bassnectar, who is currently facing charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors and the manufacture and possession of child pornography.

According to Rolling Stone, two women identified as Jenna and Jane Doe #1 have joined a pre-existing lawsuit filed in April against the musician – real name Lorin Ashton – and made similar allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking. The lawsuit was reportedly amended last Friday (May 7) to include the new allegations.

In April, lawyers for Ashton denied the allegations in the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of complainants identified as Rachel and Alexis. Ashton’s legal representatives again denied these new allegations in a statement to NME, asserting the producer’s innocence of “the offensive and demonstrably false allegations outlined in this outrageous lawsuit”.

“Bassnectar’s purported noble actions and reputation of being in service to some greater good were nothing more than a veil to mask his sinister desires and actions and a means to use his power and influence to groom and ultimately sexually victimize underage girls,” the lawsuit reads.

Jenna alleges she was first contacted by Ashton over Twitter when she was 16. A few months after first getting in contact, Ashton allegedly visited her home state of Pennsylvania and invited her to visit him at the Ritz Carlton hotel.

“Bassnectar instructed Jenna to meet him in his hotel room. Jenna, who was sixteen at the time, went to Bassnectar’s hotel room and met Bassnectar. Almost as soon as she walked into the room, Bassnectar started having sex with Jenna,” the lawsuit claims.

“Bassnectar did not use a condom. Bassnectar was thirty-four years old… Bassnectar provided Jenna with cash after they had sex.”

The two allegedly continued to see each other over the next three years, with the producer regularly flying her to his gigs. Once Jenna was no longer a minor, Ashton allegedly wanted to end things. The lawsuit also claims Ashton contacted Jenna when charges were first filed, to make sure she was “staying quiet”.

“For years since the abuse, Jenna has seen several therapists after suffering severe mental stress and anguish related to Bassnectar’s abusive and coercive behavior towards Jenna beginning when she was a minor. Jenna continues to suffer due to the trauma and continues to receive treatment,” the lawsuit claims.

The other accuser, Jane Doe #1, claims Ashton manipulated her into sending him sexually explicit photos while she was underage.

“Her parents became very protective of Jane Doe #1 while she was in high school and were understandably concerned about Jane Doe #1’s well-being. This became problematic for Bassnectar. In an attempt to find a way to have her parents back off, Bassnectar helped Jane Doe #1 craft a letter to her therapist about how she ‘feels trapped by her parents’,” the lawsuit claims.

“Even as Jane Doe #1 continued to deteriorate, Bassnectar selfishly prioritized his sexual desires over Jane Doe #1’s mental health.”

Kim Hodde and Mitchell Schuster, lawyers for Ashton, said in a statement to NME, “Lorin is completely innocent of the offensive and demonstrably false allegations outlined in this outrageous lawsuit.

“This litigation is nothing more than a shameless attempt to profit off of the important social movement against sexual exploitation. Fabricated claims like these are an appalling disservice to actual victims, whom Lorin and the entire Bassnectar team unwaveringly support.

“To be clear, the claims in the amended complaint – like those in the first version – are meritless and have been drafted to create a sensationalised and false narrative. We have every confidence that once these claims are actually tested under oath in a courtroom – rather than through the court of public opinion – Lorin will be fully exonerated. Out of respect for others, Lorin has resisted taking action while he has been vilified by these outlandish accusations, but he cannot sit idly by any longer. We will pursue every appropriate remedy to hold these opportunists accountable for the damage they have caused to Lorin’s life and reputation.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.