Two People release dreamy new single ‘A Taste’

Electronic pop duo Two People have released a new single, ‘A Taste’.

The aptly named Two People are composed of Melbourne natives Phoebe Lou and Joey Clough. ‘A Taste’ follows their last single ‘Dream Steppin’, released in November last year.

Per a press release, ‘A Taste’ explores the concepts of desire and freedom and “how it can trap you”.

“’A Taste’ has been around the bend,” they said.

“It was a bit of a monster of a track in the studio, living plenty of different lives. We always wanted it to be this driving song that was deep and euphoric but also alive. It was madness trying to get the sounds to sit with one another. If only you could hear the drums soloed. Throw this on late.”

‘A Taste’ was co-produced with Simon Lam, band member and producer of Kllo. The track will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming sophomore album, which has yet to be named.

Lou and Clough originally made their musical debut as part of the five-piece Snakadaktal. When the band split up in 2014, Lou and Clough continued producing music and re-emerged as Two People four years later. Their debut album ‘First Body’ was released in January 2019 under Brooklyn’s Terrible Records, the label behind Solange, Moses Sumney, Empress Of and Blood Orange.