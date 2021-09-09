TXT tease remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Mod Sun

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced a brand new remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, featuring Mod Sun.

The boyband announced the forthcoming remix earlier today (September 9) with the release of a 30-second clip on the official Big Hit Music Twitter page. The silent video reminiscent of streaming platform Netflix’s mobile interface, featuring new scenes of the TXT members spending quality time together by the pool.

The remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ will feature American singer-songwriter Mod Sun, who notably helped co-write the original version of the song, which he also contributed background vocals to. The new version of the song will be released on September 10.

Mod Sun had first teased the remix in a cryptic tweet posted yesterday (September 8), where he also the official TXT page. He wrote, in reference to the remake: “Another LOVESONG is coming with my boys [TXT]. Are you ready?”

The ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ singers later responded to Mod Sun on September 9, writing: “Mod Sun + TXT = [love]”.

Mod Sun + TXT = 💚 @MODSUN — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) September 9, 2021

The upcoming Mod Sun-assisted versino of ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ is the second remix the song so far, Earlier this year the group dropped another version of the song in June this year that featured H1GHR Music rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild, as well as previous TXT collaborator Seori.

TXT recently dropped ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The new version of their sophomore studio album added the recently released title tracks ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and the fan-dedicated ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’, as well as a “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’