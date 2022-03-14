TXT’s Beomgyu drops dreamy cover of ADOY song ‘Wonder’ for his birthday

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Beomgyu has unveiled a stunning cover of South Korean indie band ADOY’s 2018 single ‘Wonder’.

On March 13 at Midnight KST, the K-pop idol commemorated his 21st birthday by surprising fans with his rendition of the soulful indie track. The cover was accompanied by an artistic video featuring scenes of Beomgyu wandering the city late at night.

“Give me a feeling / Slowly in a déjà vu / Give me a feeling /Do you wanna feel it too,” he sings tenderly on the chorus of ‘Wonder’.

Shortly after the release of the cover, Beomgyu also took to Twitter to share a series of photos of the cityscape from the filming of the video along with lyrics from the song.

If this time is the last drive out in the haze

Take me in for the last time into your eyes☺️#BEOMGYU pic.twitter.com/Nk9tqFTbrC — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) March 12, 2022

ADOY soon took notice of the idol’s cover of ‘Wonder’ and wished him a happy birthday on their Instagram account. “Beomgyu, Happy Bday! Thank you for the cool cover,” they wrote. “Go check it out!”

Earlier this month, TXT won Hero Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, becoming the first-ever South Korean act to win the title. This follows on from the success of their sophomore studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, their five-star live show, and their single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ (featuring Seori) coming in at Number 8 in NME’s list of the 25 best K-Pop songs of 2021.

In other TXT news, fellow members Taehyun and Yeonjun teamed up with ‘Mad At Disney’ singer Salem Ilese on her latest single ‘PS5’ from her new EP ‘Unsponsored Content’ in February. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.